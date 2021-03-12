Dubai: UAE has doled out 55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the past 24 hours, it was announced on Friday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said that this brings the total number of doses administered in the Emirates to 6,462,887. And it takes therate of vaccine distribution to 65.35 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society.
Which vaccines are approved in UAE?
The current approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country are:
- Sinopharm
- Pfizer/BioNTech
- Oxford-AstraZeneca
- and the Sputnik V.
Is the vaccination free for the targeted groups?
Yes, all health services related to vaccination are free of charge.
Can I still get infected by the COVID-19 after taking the vaccine?
Yes. The Ministry of Health and Prevention says on its website: "As the nature of how all vaccines work, most of the recorded infections occur after the first dose and the causes are due to being exposed to the virus from community before the immunity is achieved, which is expected to be reached not less than two weeks after the second dose.
"We advise all individuals to adhere to preventive measures even after obtaining the two doses."