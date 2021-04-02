Dubai: One fitness centre located in Business Bay area and two shisha cafes in Al Karama and Rigga Al Buteen were ordered shut by Dubai Municipality for violating COVID-19 health protocol, the civic body tweeted on Friday.
Apart from the closures of these establishments, Dubai Municipality also issued a total of 20 warnings to various business establishments. However, the municipality noted a high compliance rate of 98 per cent among shops and business establishments, following inspections conducted at 2,228 establishments across Dubai.
“Dubai Municipality strengthened its inspection campaigns on establishments to ensure their commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 98 per cent, while the number of inspection visits reached 2,228. Three establishments were closed and 20 warnings were issued,” Dubai Municipality tweeted.