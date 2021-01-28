Ras Al Khaimah: A negative COVID-19 test result valid for 72 hours is required before visitors and customers can enter the Ras Al Khaimah – Department of Economic Department (RAK-DED) beginning Sunday (January 31), the government authority announced on Thursday.
RAK-DED posted on its official social media account: “In light of the current situation and in implementation of the precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), starting from Sunday, January 31, customers shall be prohibited to enter the RAK-DED headquarters without showing a ‘negative’ COVID-19 test result, issued within 72 hours by one of the approved authorities in the UAE.”