Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 80.29 per cent of the UAE’s total population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving two doses of vaccination, while 91.32 per cent of the population has taken the first jab.
The total number of doses provided until today stands at 19,247,164, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 194.60 doses per 100 people. A total of 83,410 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
The vaccination campaign is in line with the ministry’s plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all community members. The drive forms part of the ministry’s efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.