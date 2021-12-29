Sharjah: In accordance with the directives of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea) has announced that it will cooperate and follow those guidelines, in addition to adhering to all other health and safety protocols. As a result, Spea has announced that in-person education for all students in private educational institutions in the emirate of Sharjah will continue from the beginning of the second semester in January 2022.
Spea also announced that all classroom and extracurricular activities, morning assembly and school trips shall remain suspended until further notice.
It was also said that all employees and students “over 12 years” must carry a negative PCR test result not more than 96 hours before entering the educational facilities.