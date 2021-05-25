Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking spaces for vaccination centres’ visitors in the Emirate. About 50 parking spaces will be available nearby each of the existing vaccination centres and any additional future centres.
The designated parking spaces will available nearby Hor Al Anz Health Centre, Al Barsha Health Centre, Al Qusais Health Centre and Grand Hyatt Hotel Tent during the working hours, and will remain in place until all eligible Dubai residents are vaccinated. These efforts in collaboration with the concerned bodies will contribute to realising the vision of Dubai to become one of the happiest cities in the world.
RTA has placed sign boards at the designated parking lots nearby all vaccination centres to make it easy for motorists to recognise those areas.
Public transport services
Public transport services are critical for commuting the staff engaged in the delivery of basic services in the city such as health care, emergency, foodstuffs, and logistic services. In this regard and a part of its continues efforts on combating Covid-19, RTA deployed 74 buses on 13 routes serving 19 public and private hospitals to commute riders free of charge during the National Disinfection Programme. It also provided 1000 taxis to offer emergency services during the National Disinfection Programme at half of the applicable fare and deployed 120 drivers to support the medical sector.
RTA’s buses and taxis served about 10 thousand medical staff, volunteers and covid patients. It has also provided logistical support to the frontline team by designating a complete Control Centre to act as an integrated facility for crises management and utilise artificial intelligence and big data technologies in support of decision-making.
RTA also signed agreements with 10 online shopping companies to deliver their orders such as Aramex, Emirates Post, Union Cooperative Society, Carrefour, and Lulu. The agreements enabled the use of taxis in delivering orders placed online to clients at home in a safe and contactless environment.