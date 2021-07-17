Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority announced on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccination centres will be closed from July 19 to 21 for the Eid Al Adha holidays.
These include the vaccination centres at One Central and Al Barsha Hall, the health centres at Zabeel, Al Mizhar, Al Mankhool, Al Safa, Al Twar, Al Barsha and Nadd Al Hammar, the Al Twar Dialysis Centre and the Dubai Physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre.
The Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre will also be closed during this period. It will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm. The Uptown Occupational Health Screening Centre will open on Thursday from 8am to 8pm and from 8am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday.