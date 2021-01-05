Dubai: Around 140,000 inspections were conducted by Dubai Economy (DED) in 2020 to verify the compliance of commercial establishments with the precautionary measures against coronavirus (COVID-19).
The inspections done by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector were comprehensive and covered the various areas in the emirate, the DED said on Tuesday.
The DED also tweeted on Tuesday that no commercial establishment was issued a fine, ordered closed or given stern warning, following the inspection of 567 businesses that were found fully compliant with the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.
Strict monitoring
During the inspections last year, 137,700 or 98.3 per cent of the outlets inspected were found compliant with the precautionary measures. The DED fined 424 (0.3 per cent) businesses; warned 1,810 (1.3 per cent); and ordered the closure of 175 (0.1 per ent) establishments for various violations and non-compliance of health and safety rules.
Abdul Aziz Al Tannak, CCCP director of Commercial Control Department, said: “Our inspection team worked tirelessly around the clock to monitor the markets and commercial establishments, in addition to receiving feedback from the consumers and general public, which helped the field inspection teams to track violations.” “The results of the field visits reflect the responsibility and commitment demonstrated by commercial establishments. We will continue to inspect and monitor the markets to ensure their continuous commitment. We have asked merchants to adhere to the previously circulated protocols for doing business, and we are also happy to receive consumer feedback on any non-compliance detected,” he added.
Report violation
The DED has also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to safety protocols by using the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores; by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.