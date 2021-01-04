As part of the continuous efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launched a free vaccination campaign for all UAE nationals and residents on Monday.
Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, said: “We want to ensure our people continue to be safe, which is why the vaccines have undergone rigorous trials to ensure their safety, efficacy and quality.
“I hope you choose to vaccinate to protect your health and the health of our nation.”
Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, said: “The approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and will give recipients the immunity needed to protect themselves. I hope everyone chooses to vaccinate to help get our lives back to normal.”
Matar Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, added: "The most effective way to fight Covid-19 is with vaccines. I hope everyone chooses to vaccinate, to break the infection chain and be a part of victory against this pandemic."