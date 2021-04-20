Dubai: The International Modern Hospital, Dubai was honoured with an award for “Excellence in Infection Control in Healthcare (2021), by the Middle East Cleaning and Hygiene Facilities. The hospital won the award for excellence in infection control category.
One of the most important issues in health care is keeping large hospitals free of microbes and bacteria that can cause rapid spread of infections. In the recent pandemic, maintaining a high level of hygiene and sanitation has been an integral part of the COVID-19 protocols. This is crucial in bringing down transmission rates.
Receiving the award, Dr Osman El Bakry, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the IM Hospital said, “We are so proud of this honour. It has added one more feather to our cap during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic where infection control has been a top priority. We have maintain high standards of hygiene and take infection control very seriously.”