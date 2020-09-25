Dubai: There’s no let-up in enforcing stringent health protocols. The Dubai Economy (DED) announced on Friday it has imposed fines on 14 business establishments while five more shops were warned for not adhering to precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The DED, meanwhile, found 634 businesses compliant to the guidelines. The DED said its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is constantly monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures.
See more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kings XI Punjab thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore in pictures
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of a foggy weather in the UAE
- In pictures: UAE's iconic buildings light up to mark Saudi Arabia's 90th National Day
- In Pictures: Learn how to make a sofa or a bed at a traditional furniture factory in Sharjah
Consumers too can report any non-compliance any violations through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores; or by calling 600545555 and visiting the consumer rights website.