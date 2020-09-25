NAT DUBAI SHOPS1
Dubai: There’s no let-up in enforcing stringent health protocols. The Dubai Economy (DED) announced on Friday it has imposed fines on 14 business establishments while five more shops were warned for not adhering to precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The DED, meanwhile, found 634 businesses compliant to the guidelines. The DED said its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is constantly monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures.

Consumers too can report any non-compliance any violations through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores; or by calling 600545555 and visiting the consumer rights website.