Dubai: The Dubai Economy (DED), in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, has imposed fines on 11 gyms and warned another shop for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, including failure to wear face masks and non-adherence to physical distancing rules. The gyms are located in Hor Al Anz, Al Qusais, Al Muhaisnah and Al Murar areas, the DED tweeted on Monday.
No business, however, was ordered closed. In all, 921 shops were found compliant of the health protocols, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) on Sunday.
The DED said monitoring of commercial establishments is being conducted across the emirate daily. They also called on the public to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the UAE consumer rights website.