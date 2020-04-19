This is the path that the coronavirus takes to spread in our body

Coronavirus Image Credit: Gulf News

There is still so much we don’t know about the coronavirus but scientists have managed to track how it makes its way through the human body and why we are getting certain symptoms.

So here it is:

There are typically two ways you can contract the virus:

1. You inhale virus droplets through mouth and nose

2. You touch a contaminated surface then touch your eyes or mouth

Your eyes are connected to your throat, nose and mouth. Have you ever noticed that when you cough sometimes, or sneeze, your eyes become watery?

The first thing that happens is that the virus attaches itself to your throat. Like any other virus, COVID-19 hijacks cells in your throat and starts to reproduce.

The first symptom is an itchy throat

Because the virus attaches itself to as many cells they can find, it begins to spread to new cells around the body.

Your second symptom is a fever and body aches.

Despite what some people think, a fever is a good thing. A fever means your body’s immune system trying to fight the virus. When your body temperature is elevated, it sets in motion a series of mechanisms that regulate your immune system and try to kill the virus.

Sometimes other symptoms will occur alongside a fever, including:

• runny nose

• head and body aches

• difficulty sleeping

• sweats

• chills

These symptoms will last until the body fights off the virus

The worst symptom: Lungs filling with fluid

If the virus could then move from the throat into the lungs. When the virus moves to the lungs, that is usually considered a more severe case.

The virus in the lungs causes them to fill with fluid or pus and that’s why people have trouble breathing and need ventilators.

The whole point of the lungs is to inhale oxygen and transport it through tiny blood vessels to the rest of the body.

When lungs can fill with fluid or pus, it makes it very difficult for them to supply the rest of the organs with oxygen.

If lungs are in a bad state, then not enough oxygen goes to the rest of the body, and the organs begin to shut down, which could be fatal.