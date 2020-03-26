Violators can be prosecuted and violating establishment can be shut down

A man wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks at the Deira Gold Souq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Violators of coronavirus precautionary measures will face a fine of up to Dh50,000, it was announced on Thursday.

The Cabinet has approved the list of sanctions for the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The move comes as part of preventive and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors

Violators of these precautions will face a fine of Dh500 to Dh50,000. The fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Offenders will be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution Department at the Federal Public Prosecution if the violation is committed for the third time.

It is permissible to refer the violator to the prosecution or shut down the violating establishment for a period not exceeding 6 months.

National disinfection programme Image Credit: Supplied

According to the new rule, individuals and establishments are prohibited from violating precautionary measures and preventive procedures as well as health instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Authority, to safeguard the public safety.

The violations include noncompliance with home quarantine, as well as keeping contact with people diagnosed with the Coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Interior, Police headquarters and law-enforcement officers at relevant federal and local government bodies will assume the responsibility of monitoring people’s compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive rules.