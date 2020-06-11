The DoH website will provide real-time COVID-19 updates Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: A unified platform has been launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to support research and development in the fight against coronavirus.

Developed in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council, the National Registry for COVID-19 is now available on the DoH website, which also provides real-time COVID-19 updates. The new platform will highlight the role of scientific research in understanding the pandemic, the coronavirus and methods to fight it.

In a statement, the DoH said the platform aims to gather research activities from across different sectors, encourage further research, and minimise data to enhance efficiency. Through its unified digital platform, DoH will also archive all research related to the SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which may provide valuable insights into the virus as part of ongoing scientific research.

The platform also includes a feature that provides daily scientific reports, including summaries of breakthroughs and updates on research about COVID-19. This will allow healthcare professionals and public health officials to easily obtain information about the virus.

“The modern world has never witnessed a pandemic like COVID-19. The health and well-being of individuals depends heavily on a global community of clinical researchers urgently coming together to find ways to apply their expertise and ideas, then translate them to successful applications and treatments. To that end, DoH has established the National Registry for COVID-19 that serves as a solid foundation for researchers and professionals working to combat the pandemic,” said Dr Asma Al Mannaei, director of healthcare quality at the DoH.

The UAE has seen a spike in public health, scientific and engineering research since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, with universities and faculty members looking into a range of ways to mitigate its adverse effects and support treatment. In addition to ongoing research about the benefits of plasma therapy and stem cells to fight COVID-19, researchers are also mapping the spread of the virus in the country, and developing ventilators and face shields.

“We encourage all clinical researchers to upload their research proposals related to COVID-19 on the platform to boost rapid scientific discovery and innovation, in addition to helping defeat the virus and control the pandemic across the world.” Al Mannaei added.