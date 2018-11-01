“Holiday is, oddly enough, rather a stressful time,” says Dr Elizabeth Thomas, Veterinary Surgeon and CEO, Pets Oasis. “All the rushing about, packing of suitcases and closing up the house affects our pets adversely. They pick up on the tensions easily and can sense that soon their family is going away and they are going to be left behind. It is one of the worst nightmares a pet can have.”

However, a good boarding facility can reduce any tension your pets may be having. “Ensure that the boarding place keeps your pets in as similar a situation to home as possible,” she says, adding, “Good hygiene, access to vets, regular check-ups, well-trained and animal-friendly staff, spacious enclosures, good-quality food and enough playtime should be considered while selecting any cattery or kennel.”

Pets Oasis Arcadia, located in a calm neighbourhood in Umm Al Quwain, offers all these and more. “It’s the holiday destination for your pet,” says Dr Thomas. “We are fully capable of looking after all your pets — furry, feathered or aquatic. Our staff is well trained to handle a variety of animals including dogs, cats, birds, turtles, rabbits and even fish.”

“In our kennels, each guest has their own doggy suite with comfy bedding and an outdoor courtyard, which leads on to a common socialising area. The suite caters to all sizes from little Chihuahua to gentle giant Saint Bernard and the Great Danes. There is also an indoor play area and a pool. We also have a VIP suite for those doting pet parents who want to give their pooch a once in the lifetime seven star experience.

“Cats will be spoilt for choice in our cattery. We have three different kinds of suites to choose from, depending on your kitty’s taste,” Dr Thomas says.

Its facilities also have an Exotics room, where the birds can fly free and bunnies and hamsters can scamper around outside the confines of their cages.

“We also specialise in chasing away the home-sickness blues in pets,” says Dr Thomas.

“If you are unable to drop them off or pick them up, we even offer a pet taxi service which is complimentary with a minimum of 14 days of boarding. Just let us know their likes and dislikes and we will take it from there.”

The facility is also equipped to deal with any emergency health issues that your pet may have during their stay at the boarding facility.

“Our guests are monitored on a regular basis and hence there is very little likelihood of any sudden health issues. However, in case one arises, all customers can rest assured that I am available for any of my guests 24/7,” she says.

With an area of 40,000 square feet, Pets Oasis Arcadia has been designed specifically keeping the varied needs and personalities of pets in mind. “It isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation,” says Dr Thomas.