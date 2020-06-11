Dubai: Prime Healthcare group in association with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has orgnaised a blood donation drive at Prime Hospital on June 15 between 9am and 1pm with the goal of collecting at least 70 units of blood that could potentially help about 100 recipients
Dr Tasneem Jamil, Deputy Managing Director, Prime Health Care Group, said: “Thanks to the generous support of our staff, residents, the business community and our partnership with DHA, 35 units of blood were collected earlier in April. We are grateful to all who have previously donated blood and look forward to increase community and staff participation, more than doubling our previous collection efforts and saving more lives.”
Considering the present scenario related to COVID-19, there would be stringent implementation of social distancing practices between donors and donor beds, waiting and refreshment areas, availability of high quality personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers. The hospital has taken care to adhere to the strict protocols related to screening and selection of donors.
Dr Kavita Krishnan, specialist clinical pathologist at the hosptial, said: “Donation of blood is one of the best ways to volunteer. The donors in the present campaign will comprise our staff, doctors and healthcare professionals fro our group, who fulfil the acceptable criteria.”