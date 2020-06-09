Dubai: A total of 50,000 people were screened and 25,000 COVID 19 tests were carried out by Al Futtaim Health Hub, said a senior offical of the organisation.
Dr Haidar Al Yousuf, Managing Director of Health Hub told Gulf News: “Of the 1,700 patients admitted to our field hospitals, over 1,400 have recovered and have been discharged while we have only 300 active cases now. Our response plan protocols were focused on early identification of the virus and isolation of those affected. We initiated the country’s first COVID-19 drive-through facilities across Dubai and opened three isolation facilities which include our field hospital to safely accommodate members of the public as well as our staff. We are proud to support the DHA and UAE citizens and residents during this unforgettable time.
“Unlike other field hospitals that take in only asymptomatic and mild cases, our field hospital also managed many moderate and severe cases including elderly and pregnant patients.”
The group set up screening centres in workers accommodations to screen and test workers as well as provided them mental health counselling and nutritionally balanced meals to combat the pandemic.