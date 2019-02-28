Dubai: When it comes to matches, you can always count on Shahid Afridi. Be it with the bat or the ball; and now even bricks.
Pakistan's legendary cricketer, commonly known as ‘boom boom Afridi’ for his aggressive batting, has now batted well for the construction of Pakistan Medical Complex in Dubai.
On Wednesday night, he completed his target of contributing Dh1 million by owning 1000 bricks. The medical complex is being built based on a novel concept. PAD offers community members 12,000 bricks to own with a price tag of Dh1,000 for each brick in a bid to meet the total cost of Dh12 million for the construction of the building.
Afridi’s contribution will be used to build a Health and Fitness Centre which is part of the medical complex.
Afridi who also runs a charity -- Shahid Afridi Foundation -- had joined hands with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) in 2017, and pledged to help PAD to complete its health care initiatives which he honoured on Wednesday.
Pakistan Medial Complex is a non-for-profit health care facility being built at the PAD premises to provide free medical treatment to deserving patients. The facility will be open to all nationalities.
The need to build the medical complex arises given the huge number of poor patients turn up to attend the medical camp arranged by Pakistan Medical Wing at PAD during the last weekend of every month. Since 2009, they have received more than 26,000 partients at 150 free medical camps.
Afridi turned up at the event held at the PAD, along with five other cricketers including Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood and Imran Azam who all pledged to support the noble case.
“I am honoured to be part of the PAD project as it is geared towards helping those who cannot afford medical treatment. Helping people is part of my second innings after retirement from international cricket in 2017,” Afridi said while speaking at the ceremony attended by more than 400 people. He urged expatriates to come forward and contribute to complete the medical complex which is scheduled to open on Pakistan’s Independence Day, on August 14 this year.
Afridi also announced support for Pakistani expatriate children who are pursuing sport activities. At the occasion he also honoured Sinan Ashfaq, a Dubai-based Pakistani Taekwondo player who won a gold medal for his country in February at Fujairah Taekwondo Open Championship attended by more than 1200 athletes from 40 countries.
Dr Faisal Ikram, President of PAD said that Afridi proved that he completed another winning innings. “We would continue to work with him as he loves to help people in need,” he added. Dr Ikram thanked Afridi and his team for ‘adopting’ the medical complex project. “It is a privilege for us that the Shahid Afridi Foundation has become a part of this community project in Dubai,” he added.