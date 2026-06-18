Dr Suma Thomas, Specialist Gynaecologist at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens, noted that because symptoms like bloating and heavy bleeding overlap with other conditions, diagnosis is often delayed. "Due to the common symptoms like bloating and excessive bleeding, it could be thought of as IBS or a fibroid and gets delayed in diagnosis," she said, adding that the condition is often seen in women who have had multiple deliveries and can remain asymptomatic for years.