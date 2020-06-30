Abu Dhabi: NMC Healthcare has opened a new Royal Medical Centre in the capital’s Karama area.
The multispecialty medical centre will provide services in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general surgery, family medicine, orthopaedics, dentistry, dermatology, ENT, endocrinology, ophthalmology, cardiology and physiotherapy.
“We are excited to open yet another branch of our leading multispecialty medical centre to address the ever-changing needs of the community. We are hoping that in the current pandemic scenario, a community centre such as this will act like a frontliner, allowing government and private hospitals to focus on providing secondary and tertiary level of care,” said Michael Davis, NMC chief executive officer.
The centre will be served by 30 doctors, 35 nurses and paramedics. It will operate from 7am to 11pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 2pm to 10pm in Fridays.