Birth certificates for newborns must be issued within 30 days from the date of birth

Following childbirth, newborn's parents will receive a notification from the health-care facility prior to being notified about the registration and login procedures to register the birth. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the health-care sector in the emirate, has announced that birth certificates for newborns can now be issued digitally through ‘TAMM’, the Abu Dhabi Government Services platform.

Newborn birth certificates must be issued within a period of 30 days from the date of birth.

Previously, birth certificates were issued through dedicated offices located in Abu Dhabi across various health-care facilities. It also required the presence of parents or legal guardians to process all the required documents.

The issuance of digital birth certificates is TAMM’s latest digital service, in addition to the various services that are already available on the platform. Following childbirth, newborns’ parents will receive a notification from the health-care facility prior to being notified about the registration and login procedures. They will then be prompted to upload the required documents and pay the required fees to receive a digital copy of their newborn’s birth certificate.

The new digital system becomes effective from today, December 30, 2021, and applies to newborns across the emirate. Individuals seeking to issue additional certificates for previous birth dates issued from any of the emirate’s hospitals can also make use of the new service.

‘Digital transformation strategy’

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, under-secretary of DoH, said: “As the regulator of the health-care sector in Abu Dhabi, DoH continues to raise the bar and offer new health-care services in line with its digital transformation strategy. At DoH, we look forward to achieving an overall digital transformation across all healthcare-related government services and creating a more efficient health-care system in the emirate. We are pleased to work alongside Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to digitise additional services as part of ‘TAMM’. By leveraging the advanced digital infrastructure available in Abu Dhabi, we were able to provide the community with efficient access to a wide range of online services.”

‘Secure digital government system’

Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, director-general of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said: “We are proud of such an achievement, which is a result of our fruitful collaboration with the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi. The new digital service supports the digital transformation efforts in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, joining over 700 government services that can be accomplished digitally through the ‘TAMM’ platform.”