The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a series of activities to promote community awareness on the importance of taking the flu vaccine. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a series of activities to promote community awareness on the importance of taking the flu vaccine as part of its National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021.

Launched in September 2020, under the theme ‘Protect yourself ... protect your community’, the seasonal flu campaign aims to heighten community awareness, promote prevention methods and encourage community members to take the seasonal flu vaccination.

The awareness day activities were attended by Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and a number of senior officials and employees from the ministry as well as some families and children.

From lighting up Dubai Frame in an orange hue to holding a creative activity workshop for young children to enhance their awareness and foster their brainstorming skills through drawing, colours and kinetic games, the ministry’s activities targeted all segments of society. Other activities included displaying awareness and educational information on smart screens to highlight the importance of prevention methods and convey a clear message that vaccination is the best way to prevent a disease.

Safe vaccines

“Flu vaccines are safe and effective. They can curb the disease and its complications, especially for individuals at risk of developing complications such as children under five years of age, the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases such as asthma, heart diseases, kidney and liver ailments, diabetes and hypertension, and health workers,” said Dr Al Rand, who urged all community members to take the vaccine and follow proper preventive measures to reduce the spread of seasonal influenza.

National seasonal Flu campaign

“The Ministry of Health pays utmost attention to diversifying awareness programmes about influenza, methods of prevention and the importance of vaccination to cover most segments of society, using innovative ways and means that suit every category”, Al Rand said, adding that awareness day activities targeted all segments of society including children.