Medical staff wearing protective equipment intake patients to be tested at a clinic in UAE Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi announced it is going to expand the free medical and COVID-19 testing campaign to include groups of residents in high-density areas, according to Abu Dhabi Media office.

The move comes as part of the intensified testing strategy, which is considered the most effective way to reduce the spread of the virus and maintain public health.

The National Screening Project is an initiative launched to test 335,000 residents and employees in the Musaffah area and increase their awareness of the preventative measures needed to minimise the risk of contracting the virus, as well as what to do if they start experiencing symptoms.