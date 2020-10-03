Abu Dhabi: UAE's Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) is collaborating with Israeli regenerative medicine company, Pluristem, to advance COVID-19 therapies.
In a statement, ADSCC said it was working to administer Pluristem developed PLX cells via a nebuliser to COVID-19 patients. The collaboration will allow ADSCC to expand its stem cell therapy options with the novel PLX cells, while also enabling Pluristem to leverage the ADSCC’s nebuliser administration experience to develop a new treatment delivery model for PLX cells.
ADSCC has reported effective usage of nebulisers to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 infection, with stem cells sourced from the patient’s own blood.
Further discussions are also ongoing to treat chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGvHD) — a life-threatening immune response to the donor’s stem cells against the host (patient).
Both projects follow a recently-signed agreement between ADSCC and Pluristem to harness the power of regenerative medicine.