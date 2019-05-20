Centre will preserve health of residents and guarantee worker safety in the emirate

Abu Dhabi: A law has been issued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), it was announced on Monday.

According to the Law, ADPHC is an independent legal entity with full legal capacity to practice its activities, and follows the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DHDA).

The centre aims to preserve the health of Abu Dhabi’s residents and to guarantee the safety of all workers within the emirate, by promoting the principles of public and preventative health.

It is responsible for collecting evidence and data related to serious workplace injuries and accidents, in liaison with concerned authorities, to determine the causes and reduce the risks.

ADPHC is also in charge of registering service providers and all specialists in the fields of public health and preventive health that are licensed by DHDA, in addition to reviewing and approving the systems followed by entities operating in Abu Dhabi according to the systems requirements.

Furthermore, the centre will develop training programmes to raise capacities related to public and preventive health. It will also prepare, implement and develop awareness campaigns and educational programmes related to public and preventive health, as well as creating, implementing and developing programmes targeting workers’ health protection, disease prevention and rehabilitation.

ADPHC is responsible for conducting surveys, and developing data and information collection mechanisms in relation to public and preventive health, in coordination with concerned authorities.