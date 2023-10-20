Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police General Command recently participated to raise awareness of women’s cancer prevention, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), at Al Bawadi Centre in Al Ain.
The event was held in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health, as part of its awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Change the Story’. The campaign aims to change ideas, beliefs and behaviours about breast cancer and enhance the culture of periodic examinations for early detection in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The police’s participation also comes within the ‘Wayana’ community participation programme at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Seha.
The Al Ain Traffic Department, with the participation of the Happiness Patrol, distributed awareness brochures to the public urging them to be positive and adhere to traffic laws and regulations. The Happiness Patrol team presented a traffic competition on the main event stage. The Public Relations Department of the Al Ain Police Directorate participated in educating the public about combating bullying, and the K9 Security Inspection Department gave presentations that highlighted skills of training police dogs.
Also, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority enhanced awareness about first aid by participating in the Junior Paramedic Patrol, in addition to distributing gifts to the public.
Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of Al Ain Traffic Department, stressed the importance of health awareness about breast cancer to encourage the community to detect early and follow healthy lifestyles to prevent the disease and to educate the community and make it aware of the dangers of the disease and ways to prevent it.
Major Nasser Saleh bin Badouh Al Darmaki, head of the Happiness Patrol team, pointed out the importance of the Happiness Patrol’s participation in these occasions with the aim of spreading the positive spirit, encouraging society to interact, and shedding light on the causes of this disease and the importance of early detection and following healthy lifestyles to prevent it.
Public competitions were also organised on stage and gifts were distributed to them.