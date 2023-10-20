Abu Dhabi: The annual ‘Pink Run’ to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment will be held at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi tomorrow (October 21).
Danat Al Emarat Hospital, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, is gearing up for the event, marking the bank’s 12th race.
Participants can opt for races of 3km, 5km, or 10km, all hosted within the grounds of Zayed Football Stadium. All participants will receive t-shirts and commemorative finishers’ medals as tokens of appreciation for their support. The proceeds from this event will be dedicated to the Al Jalila Foundation for Breast Cancer Initiatives.
Location: Zayed Football Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Timings:
6:30am: Race start for 10km
6:45am: Race start for 5km
7:10am: Race start for 3km
Collaborating with Al Jalila Foundation, the annual run has contributed over Dh420,000 to support breast cancer initiatives over the past 11 years. These funds go towards providing financial assistance to individuals battling breast cancer, raising awareness about early detection, and investing in local breast cancer research.
Omar Al Naqbi, Acting CEO of Danat Al Emarat, expressed their dedication to supporting breast cancer patients year-round, emphasising the importance of proactive screenings and early detection. He highlighted that with proactive assessments and screenings, effective treatment becomes possible.
Danat Al Emarat is not limiting its breast cancer awareness efforts to this race alone. They are also organising a series of online events throughout the month focused on breast cancer awareness and fertility preservation. On October 28, Danat Al Emarat will partner with the Al Ain Zoo to host its first-ever pink run.