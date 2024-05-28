Abu Dhabi: With the global outbreak of measles continuing to affect children worldwide, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with healthcare facilities in the emirate, has launched a vaccination campaign calling on parents to avail of free MMR vaccinations (against measles, mumps, and rubella) for children aged between 1 and 5.

While measles can affect individuals in all age groups, children under five years old are most susceptible. The three-week campaign starting May 28, encourages the administration of an additional dose of the MMR vaccine to children in the targeted age group, regardless of previous doses or confirmed diagnoses, to ensure more comprehensive protection against the disease.

The vaccine is available at 58 facilities and health centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The national vaccination programme currently includes two doses of the measles vaccine, with the first dose given at 12 months and the second at 18 months of age. The additional dose provided as part of the campaign will provide an added boost of protection in efforts to safeguard the community.

How measles spreads

The measles virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. The virus can survive for two hours in the air or on surfaces. Infected individuals are normally contagious from four days before to four days after the rash appears. To protect against the disease, vaccination is considered the best, safest and most effective tool.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) witnessed a 30-fold increase in measles cases across 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia in 2023, compared with 2022.