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Abu Dhabi launches 2026 sports and physical activity survey

The survey aims to assess exercise habits and improve residents' quality of life

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi launches 2026 sports and physical activity survey

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in collaboration with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, is conducting the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sports and Physical Activity Survey 2026 to assess sports participation and physical activity levels among residents of all age groups.

The survey aims to build a comprehensive picture of residents’ exercise habits and activity levels, supporting efforts to improve quality of life across the emirate.

It covers all segments of society, including school students, young people, adults and senior citizens. The findings will help inform initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles and encourage greater participation in sports and physical activities.

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The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s efforts to promote healthy cities and active communities by integrating urban planning with public health and quality-of-life goals. This includes developing infrastructure and community facilities that encourage residents to exercise and make physical activity part of their daily routines.

Survey measures physical activity levels

The survey includes questions on how many days residents engage in sports or physical activities for up to 60 minutes a day, how frequently they participate in sporting activities each month, and the average time they spend exercising each week.

It also examines the types of activities residents undertake and their intensity, categorised as light, moderate or vigorous. In addition, the survey assesses the time people spend sitting or engaging in sedentary activities, including screen use.

Questions cover school activities and sports spending

Questions for school students cover play, sports, walking to school and physical education classes. Activities such as running, cycling and football are also included to assess how physical activity fits into students’ school and daily lives.

For other age groups, the survey examines participation in sports and physical activities at work, as well as physical exertion associated with household tasks such as cleaning and gardening. Recreational and sporting activities are also covered.

The survey also looks at monthly spending on sports and physical activities, including sports equipment, facility memberships and training fees. This information is intended to provide insights into residents’ sporting habits and related expenditure.

Infrastructure to encourage sports participation

The survey supports DMT’s efforts to develop infrastructure and public facilities that make physical activity more accessible. These include parks, green spaces, recreational and sports facilities, as well as walking, running and cycling tracks across the emirate.

The department also aims to incorporate opportunities for physical activity into urban development projects, allowing residents to exercise close to their homes.

Creating safer spaces for families and children

The survey will help guide efforts to improve the use of public parks and community facilities, encouraging residents of all ages to stay active and take part in sports regularly.

These efforts also support the development of urban environments that meet the needs of families, children and senior citizens by providing safe and accessible spaces for walking, recreation and exercise.

Such spaces can help improve physical and mental well-being while creating more opportunities for social interaction within communities.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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