The survey aims to assess exercise habits and improve residents' quality of life
The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in collaboration with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, is conducting the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sports and Physical Activity Survey 2026 to assess sports participation and physical activity levels among residents of all age groups.
The survey aims to build a comprehensive picture of residents’ exercise habits and activity levels, supporting efforts to improve quality of life across the emirate.
It covers all segments of society, including school students, young people, adults and senior citizens. The findings will help inform initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles and encourage greater participation in sports and physical activities.
The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s efforts to promote healthy cities and active communities by integrating urban planning with public health and quality-of-life goals. This includes developing infrastructure and community facilities that encourage residents to exercise and make physical activity part of their daily routines.
The survey includes questions on how many days residents engage in sports or physical activities for up to 60 minutes a day, how frequently they participate in sporting activities each month, and the average time they spend exercising each week.
It also examines the types of activities residents undertake and their intensity, categorised as light, moderate or vigorous. In addition, the survey assesses the time people spend sitting or engaging in sedentary activities, including screen use.
Questions for school students cover play, sports, walking to school and physical education classes. Activities such as running, cycling and football are also included to assess how physical activity fits into students’ school and daily lives.
For other age groups, the survey examines participation in sports and physical activities at work, as well as physical exertion associated with household tasks such as cleaning and gardening. Recreational and sporting activities are also covered.
The survey also looks at monthly spending on sports and physical activities, including sports equipment, facility memberships and training fees. This information is intended to provide insights into residents’ sporting habits and related expenditure.
The survey supports DMT’s efforts to develop infrastructure and public facilities that make physical activity more accessible. These include parks, green spaces, recreational and sports facilities, as well as walking, running and cycling tracks across the emirate.
The department also aims to incorporate opportunities for physical activity into urban development projects, allowing residents to exercise close to their homes.
The survey will help guide efforts to improve the use of public parks and community facilities, encouraging residents of all ages to stay active and take part in sports regularly.
These efforts also support the development of urban environments that meet the needs of families, children and senior citizens by providing safe and accessible spaces for walking, recreation and exercise.
Such spaces can help improve physical and mental well-being while creating more opportunities for social interaction within communities.