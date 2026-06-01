Abu Dhabi residents are getting fitter and the numbers prove it

Survey reveals 60% of Abu Dhabi's population now meets WHO physical activity standards
Abu Dhabi: More Abu Dhabi residents are moving, exercising and embracing active lifestyles than ever before, according to the latest government survey, with physical activity participation hitting a record high of 60.3 per cent in 2025, up from 53.6 per cent the previous year.
The findings come from the fourth Abu Dhabi Sports and Physical Activity Survey, released jointly by the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).
The survey, which tracks community trends against World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, drew approximately 31,000 responses in 2025. This is a sharp rise from 21,000 in 2024 and 19,000 in 2023, the organisers said.
The gains are especially notable among UAE nationals, whose participation rate climbed to 54.3 per cent, compared with 45.6 per cent in 2024.
Children and adolescents are also moving more, with the proportion achieving the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity rising from 12.5 per cent to 14.8 per cent.
People of Determination also showed progress, with 46.5 per cent now meeting WHO weekly physical activity recommendations, up from 43.7 per cent in 2024.
Residents are not just more active: they are happier about it. Satisfaction with sports events and activities organised by ADSC and its affiliated facilities climbed to 83 per cent, from 78 per cent in 2024, while satisfaction with sports infrastructure and services rose to 78 per cent from 76 per cent.
Awareness of community sports events also grew significantly, jumping from 21 per cent to 25 per cent, and awareness of international sports events hosted in Abu Dhabi increased from 22 per cent to 24 per cent.
Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Empowerment at DCD, said: "The results of the 4th Sports and Physical Activity Survey reflect the qualitative progress being witnessed in Abu Dhabi through a concerted effort to embed a culture of sport as a sustainable lifestyle. This is complemented by integrated efforts between other government entities, the private sector and community institutions.
"The improvements seen in the 2025 survey results show that Abu Dhabi [is] tangibly expanding sports and community infrastructure, increasing walking and cycling tracks, and enhancing sports programmes tailored to different age groups, including People of Determination and senior citizens."
He added: "These indicators reaffirm our continued commitment to developing integrated policies, strategies and innovative initiatives that enhance quality of life as both a strategic and comprehensive approach, promoting healthy and active lifestyles, strengthening social cohesion and empowering all segments of society to actively contribute to the journey of sustainable development.
"In order to achieve such efforts, DCD has adopted a scientific, data-driven approach to analysing realities on the ground and measuring impact. This ensures the design of more effective and sustainable policies and interventions, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to invest in people as the central pillar and goal of development."
Hamda Ahmed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at ADSC, said the results demonstrate the success of sports initiatives in motivating community members to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles — in line with the shared vision of DCD and ADSC to build an active and sustainable sporting community.
"The survey cycles have contributed to providing accurate and valuable indicators on the level of physical activity within the community, which has helped in developing sports initiatives and programmes and in promoting a culture of healthy living among different segments of society," she said. "The fourth cycle further reinforced these efforts by delivering more precise and comprehensive data on the impact of sporting events and community competitions organised across various areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."
Al Mansoori added that the data provides an opportunity to study and analyse indicators in greater depth and to develop innovative solutions that help increase community participation in sports activities, while achieving a positive and sustainable impact on the health and quality of life of community members.