Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Media Office and the Department of Health announced on Monday that PCR tests to detect COVID-19 would be available for school students free of charge in all government and private screening centres. This will be applicable until September 30, the authority added.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) had announced that all private school students in the emirate will be required to submit a negative PCR test before returning to school.
ADEK added that this is applicable regardless of age or vaccination status of the student.