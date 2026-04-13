Stricter audits, closures and new standards reshape Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has released its inspection and audit results for January–December 2025, highlighting strengthened oversight, updated standards and expanded community engagement aimed at improving healthcare quality and patient safety.
During 2025, the department carried out 4,540 licensing audit rounds across healthcare facilities. Compliance audits rose by 31 per cent year-on-year, increasing from 2,401 to 3,485, with full coverage of home healthcare providers.
Officials said the expansion reflects a wider regulatory scope designed to identify improvement areas early and strengthen patient-centred care.
The DoH also launched focused inspection campaigns covering medication safety, laboratory operations, operational compliance and Emiratisation in healthcare.
While most facilities demonstrated strong adherence to standards, some small and medium laboratories and select institutions were flagged for improvement, with corrective action plans already underway.
The department recorded 1,831 CRM cases in 2025, achieving a 98 per cent closure rate, reinforcing transparency and accountability.
Community engagement was further strengthened through the “Voice of the Community” initiative, allowing residents to submit feedback that directly informs regulatory improvements.
Based on audit findings, authorities issued 223 corrective actions to improve compliance and safety standards, alongside regulatory enforcement that included the closure of seven healthcare facilities.
Dr Noura Al Ghaithi said the system reflects an evolving healthcare model built on monitoring, transparency and shared accountability to ensure safe, high-quality care.
Dr Fayeza Al Yafei added that continuous improvement remains central to the sector’s approach, with close collaboration between regulators and providers.
The DoH also updated regulatory frameworks in 2025, including a new Medical Waste Management Standard to strengthen safety and sustainability across healthcare facilities.
Officials urged continued compliance and community participation, emphasising collaboration as key to building a resilient and future-ready healthcare system.