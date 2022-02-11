Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged five years and older, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) announced on Friday.
The move comes after the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) approved the vaccine for emergency use among the age group as part of efforts to combat the pandemic and protect the community. It is supported by the emirate’s health regulator, the Department of Health (DoH).
Eligibility
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved in the UAE for children aged 12 years or more since 2021, and is now available to younger children who have not received any other COVID-19 vaccine till date. Two doses will be administered three weeks apart.
Where to go
The shots are currently available at healthcare facilities under the Mubadala Health network and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) network.