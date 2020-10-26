Experience the benefits of Ayurveda and Homeopathy at the Ayurveda and Panchakarma Center

Ayurmana is the perfect place to regain your inner peace and health Image Credit: Supplied

Ayurmana and Ayurveda Panchakarma Center is an initiative to provide the best solution in health care and treatments using traditional, authentic and scientific Ayurveda and Homeopathy. We have the reliability of qualified MOH and DHA-approved doctors and highly trained masseurs with a knowledge of ancient Ayurvedic treatment techniques. We use high quality Ayurveda medicines prepared utilising authentic and traditional formulae passed down from generations.

Situated in the beautiful community of Dubai Silicon Oasis, Ayurmana is perfectly placed to ensure that your experience is authentic and memorable. It provides you with the perfect place to regain your inner peace and health while providing easy access to all possibilities of relaxing.

At Ayurmana, we have complete trust in the healing power of Ayurveda as well as its ability to maintain the best of health. The place is located away from the hustle and bustle of city life. With our relaxing treatments, you can feel rejuvenated. We maintain a high level of cleanliness as well as provide efficient services. Our professional team work hard to provide you with complete relaxation and try our best to provide you home feeling.

Why Ayurmana stands unique?

The Ayurmana Ayurveda and Panchakarma Center is one among the biggest clinic in the UAE along with Homeopathy consultation.It has separate department for ladies to secure their privacy

Specialised in various rejuvenation and relaxing massages, detoxification, weight reduction therapies, neck and spine care, eye care, pre/post-delivery care

We offer special herbal beauty therapies.

Holistic approach with Ayurveda and Homeopathy under one roof

Dr Geetha Sadanandan, General Practitioner (Ayurveda) Image Credit:

Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems. Ayurveda emphasises good health and prevention and treatment of illness through lifestyle practices and the use of herbal remedies.

Image Credit:

Homeopathy is a holistic system of medicine that can stimulate a healing response and strengthen the immune system. All Homeopathic remedies are derived from natural substances and suitable for all age groups.

Dr Rashni Vijeth, General Practitioner (Homeopathy) Image Credit:

Our clinic has expertise in:

Arthritis, allergies, asthma, hair loss, diabetes, high blood pressure, migraine

Spondylitis, obesity, skin diseases, paediatric ailments (ADHD, autism, etc.)

Menstrual problems, infertility, digestive ailments, renal disease, and

Auto-immune disease.