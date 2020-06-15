Abu Dhabi: UAE reported 342 coronavirus cases on Monday. 27,000 tests were conducted across the UAE which led to the diagnosis of these new cases, authorities said.
Two deaths were announced on Monday, which took the death toll to 291 in the country. In Monday's briefing, Dr Amna Dhahak Al Shamsi said that 40 per cent of the individuals who died of COVID-19 complications had diabetes as an underlying condition.
The official spokesperson for the government also announced 667 recoveries. The total number of recoveries stands at 28,129 while total confirmed cases in the UAE is now 42,636.
“We have reached an important stage of our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with the noticeable decline in the number of the daily detected cases, but the danger is still there,” Dr Al Shamsi said.
14,216 people are currently receiving COVID-19 treatment in the UAE.