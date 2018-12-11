Dubai: Doctors at Aster CMI hospital in Bangalore, India treated a 51-year-old Sudanese woman weighting 207kg by conducting bariatric surgery to enable her to walk properly.
Sadia Mohammad initially went to Germany for weight loss surgery, but the treatment there was not successful. In October 2018, she approached Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, with a BMI of 72 (normal BMI is 24). Using a wheelchair to get around, Mohammad had massive lower limb swellings, skin ulcerations, was unable to move easily, and had difficulty in breathing.
Mohammad was treated under Dr H V Shivaram, Chief of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery at Aster CMI Hospital along with multidisciplinary team at Aster CMI Hospital, who decided on Revision Bariatric surgery - Laparoscopic Mini Gastric Bypass.
“We decided on this type of gastric bypass since it gives excellent long-term weight loss, chances of weight regain is very less and patient can also eat comfortably,” said Dr Shivaram.
After adequate optimisation, Mohammad underwent the key hole bariatric surgery at the hospital.
“We took a decision to do two procedures — revision sleeve gastrectomy and Mini Gastric Bypass, after discussing with her relatives and taking their consent. Both procedures were successful,” added Dr Shivaram.
Meanwhile, Dr Arun, the chief of Anaesthesia and Pain management at Aster CMI Hospital said the decision was made to defer the patient’s surgery for two weeks.
“We needed to prepare her respiratory system by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) ventilator, which helped us to give her anaesthesia successfully,” she said.
Mohammad was grateful for a successful surgery and recovery period. “I had an uneventful recovery, there was no pain and I was asked to walk by evening and I was discharged on the 4th day after surgery,” she said.
Kamil, Mohammad’s brother who accompanied her to India, was a cabinet minister in Republic of Sudan. “Where else in the world can you get such affordable treatment by the best of experts with all the high-end facilities under one roof? We are returning to Sudan now and will come back after six months for follow up,” said Kamil.