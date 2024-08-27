The patient, a sixth-grader, was admitted with severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and an inability to pass stools — symptoms that closely resemble other common gastrointestinal conditions like infections or constipation. Initially, these symptoms suggested a different diagnosis, but further investigation using a CT scan revealed the true nature of her condition, leading to immediate surgical intervention.

Devna, who has a history of premature birth and low birth weight, demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout her treatment and recovery, showing exceptional strength and determination despite the challenges.

Cecal Volvulus

Cecal volvulus is a rare form of intestinal obstruction that occurs when the cecum, the first part of the large intestine, detaches from the abdominal wall and twists on itself, cutting off blood flow and leading to severe complications. Achieving a timely diagnosis of cecal volvulus in children is crucial for effective treatment, but it can be challenging due to the rarity of the condition and the non-specific nature of the symptoms. Early diagnosis is critical to prevent severe complications such as bowel gangrene, cecal perforation, and generalised peritonitis.

Surgery

The emergency surgery, which lasted approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, involved untwisting the affected part of the intestine and fixing the cecum to the abdominal wall to prevent future occurrences of volvulus. The surgical team, led by Dr Sandeep Tandel, Specialist Laparoscopic and General Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah, and Dr Abhilash Jayachandran, Specialist Laparoscopic and General Surgery, Aster Hospital Sharjah, ensured the successful completion of the procedure, resulting in a full recovery for Devna.

Dr Tandel said: “Cecal volvulus is a rare and serious condition, particularly in children. The timely diagnosis and surgical intervention were crucial in saving Devna’s life. Her recovery is a testament to her resilience and the expert care provided by our team.”

Prompt imaging

Dr Mohammed Ilyas, Specialist Radiologist HOD at Aster Hospital Sharjah, who was instrumental in the diagnosis, commented, “The rarity of cecal volvulus often leads to delayed diagnosis, but in this case, our prompt imaging studies were key to identifying the condition early and allowing for immediate surgical treatment.”

Devna’s father, Anoop Erathenparambil said: “We are thankful to Dr Tandel, Dr Ilyas, and the entire team at the hospital for their swift action and expertise. Their care and dedication have given our daughter a new lease on life, and we cannot thank them enough.”