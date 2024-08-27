Abu Dhabi: The UAE is closely following the case of its citizen Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, who was arrested by the French authorities in Paris-Le Bourget Airport, emphasising that the UAE has submitted a request to the Government of the French Republic to provide him with all the necessary consular services in an urgent manner.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that prioritising the welfare of UAE citizens, safeguarding their interests, and providing them with all aspects of support is a key priority for the UAE.