DUBAI: Police officers from 34 Interpol-member countries have converged in Dubai for the fourth edition of the Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP), under the theme “Policing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”.

Hosted by Dubai Police in collaboration with Interpol, the four-day event is being held at the Officers’ Club. The opening ceremony yesterday was attended by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, alongside Jurgen Stock, Interpol Secretary General, and Assistant Commanders of Dubai Police.

The programme explored how this rapidly advancing technology can be harnessed to enhance police operations, improve community safety and combat crime in all its forms.

Major General Al Mansoori, who reaffirmed Dubai Police’s leading role in promoting international cooperation and communication in policing, said,

“This initiative aims to advance security and police work, exchange knowledge and best practices among nations, and develop human resources, particularly young police leaders, through specialised programmes that prepare them to address future challenges. The programme also highlights the challenges of AI and how this swiftly advancing technology can be leveraged to advance police work and develop innovative solutions to ensure the progress of police agencies.”

Al Mansoori added that Dubai Police is committed to providing all necessary resources, capabilities and expertise to support young police leaders and enhance their readiness for the future.

“The programme allows participants to exchange experiences and practices under the guidance of a distinguished group of specialists and experts, enabling them to achieve a high level of competence that will assist them in making informed decisions in their security and police organisations,” he noted.

He also spoke about the fruitful collaboration between Interpol and Dubai Police, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

“The collaboration enhances effective and continuous communication between young leaders on an international scale, improves responses to various security challenges, and leverages AI as a fundamental tool in police operations,” he reaffirmed.

In his keynote address, Interpol’s Stock expressed his pleasure to be in Dubai once again, where the concept of the YGPLP was first announced at the 2018 General Assembly. He noted that in less than six years, expertise has grown tremendously, and this success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of Dubai Police. He welcomed young leaders attending the programme, emphasising that together, they can better secure communities amidst challenges, including the rise of AI.

“The world is changing rapidly, as is the landscape of cross-border threats, increasingly driven by new technologies,” he said.

Stock added that AI has proven to be an exceptional force in enhancing law enforcement, becoming increasingly vital to the effectiveness and efficiency of investigative agencies. It facilitates crime prevention, investigations and public safety. He pointed out that this year alone, Dubai Police announced the integration of AI systems in 29 administrative processes across various departments.

“In 2023, Interpol, in collaboration with the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute, issued the “Responsible AI Innovation for Law Enforcement” guide to provide a foundational framework for law enforcement worldwide. Since then, interest in these efforts has grown, and only last month, the UN Secretary-General’s report on ‘Strengthening and Coordinating United Nations Rule of Law Activities’ brought this topic to the global spotlight,” he said.

Stock stressed that, “As we transition into an era of rapid AI growth, adapting to technology should not be seen as a challenge but as an opportunity to inspire innovation and ensure our teams are well-prepared for future challenges.”

One of his key messages to police leaders has always been, “Think globally, act locally”.

He added that the success of any effort depends not only on the ability to harness AI but also on the ability to collaborate, innovate and lead with a global perspective. The future of policing hinges on how AI is used to ensure it serves the course of justice. With the right approach, AI can be a powerful ally in the fight against crime, whether local, regional, or transnational, he noted.

Dr Madan Oberoi, Executive Director of Technology and Innovation at Interpol, provided a brief history of the YGPLP.