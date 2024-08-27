A range of vital initiatives are being implemnted within the reserve, including programmes aimed at rehabilitating natural habitats and protecting species. These efforts strive to support the unique ecosystems in the reserve and enhance environmental sustainability at the regional level.

The Khor Al-Muzahmi Reserve is a habitat for many species of high ecological importance, including the flamingo and the fish eagle, and it serves as a nesting and feeding area for the endangered green turtles, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Among the pioneering initiatives being implemented in the reserve is the mangrove tree nursery project. Image Credit: Supplied

475 green turtles tagged

The Environment and Development Authority has already succeeded in tagging 475 green turtles as part of a project to track and study marine turtles along the emirate’s coast in collaboration with the Emirates Wildlife Society. This initiative is part of the authority’s strategic goal to protect biodiversity and natural habitats along the emirate’s coasts, as well as to sustain fishery resources by safeguarding seagrass environments, which are vital for turtles. The presence of seagrass in the waters enhances the variety of fish and other marine life.

Mangrove project

Among the pioneering initiatives being implemented in the reserve is the mangrove tree nursery project. The authority has successfully cultivated over 100,000 mangrove trees in the nursery. By involving the community in various activities, the authority, in collaboration with different organisations, organises campaigns to plant mangrove trees in their natural environment after they have been grown in the nursery. A

dditionally, the authority is working on a programme to reintroduce the sea eagle by installing nesting platforms in the Khor Al-Muzahmi area, which is considered a suitable habitat for this bird.

Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghaith, Director General of the Environment and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, clarified that the reserve serves as an environmental scientific research centre.

Through this, the authority aims to develop future plans to protect natural habitats via scientific research activities and environmental programmes. This contributes to enhancing sustainability efforts and achieving strategic goals for environmental preservation, ensuring the sustainability of ecosystem services and the sustainable use of natural resources in the Al Mzarhmi area.

Consequently, it supports human, social, economic, and cultural development in the emirate by adding a distinctive attraction to the emirate’s ecological tourism map.

Native species

Al Ghaith highlighted that the agency’s priorities concerning biodiversity include the necessity to protect native species and the prioritisation of habitats. This is alongside enhancing the multiple uses of protected areas, conserving biodiversity, and managing ecosystems based on the best international standards.