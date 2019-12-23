Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the first edition of Hatta Cultural Nights. The cultural programme will feature festive events and activities that are designed to introduce the community to the cultural fabric of the emirate. The event will be held at Wadi Hatta Park in Hatta and will coincide with the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on December 26. It will continue until January 11, from 4pm to 10pm - Sunday to Thursday and from 4pm to 12am - Friday and Saturday. With a particular focus on Emirati handicrafts and folklore, the programme will seek to uphold traditions and pass them on to the coming generations.