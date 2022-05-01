Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has greeted the UAE, Arab and Muslim peoples on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, which will be observed tomorrow (Monday).
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Happy Eid to the UAE, Arab and Muslim people. I hope that every year we will be closer to each other than before with our hearts becoming more filled with love, tolerance and peace. Eid Mubarak and May Allah accept all good deeds.”
Earlier yesterday, the UAE Moon Sighting Committee announced that Eid Al Fitr will fall on Monday as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted in the UAE on Saturday.
The UAE Cabinet has already approved a weeklong Eid Al Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, April 30 through Friday, May 6, 2022, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation earlier announced that the period from 29th Ramadan through 3rd Shawwal 1443 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private sector workers.