First sergeant Saleh was killed when a wall collapsed during firefighting at warehouses

Left: First sergeant Adil Nasser Saleh. Right: Firefighters try to douse the blaze at the two warehouses in Dubai Investment Park on Tuesday. Image Credit: Courtesy: Twitter @HamdanMohammed/Supplied

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today visited the firefighter who was injured during Tuesday's firefighting operation after a blaze broke out at two warehouses in Dubai Investment Park. While the fire was brought under control, one of the firefighters, first sergeant Adil Nasser Saleh, was killed in the line of duty.

“Today I visited Dubai Civil Defense heroes, who sustained injuries while performing their duty to extinguish the warehouse fire, to check on their condition... The determination and sacrifices of our heroes are appreciated and a source of pride,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

A two-floor wall collapsed at the site, causing the death of Saleh and injuring another firefighter, a Dubai Civil Defence official said on Wednesday. Brigadier Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General of Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defence, said on Tuesday, firefighters responded to an emergency call about the fire at 3.43pm.

Firefighters from several fire stations were dispatched to the area and the blaze was brought under control by 5.30pm.

Safety measures

“All firefighters followed the safety measures as they have experience in fighting the most complicated fires. But the wall collapse was surprising,” Brig Al Mutawa said.

A specialist team carried out an investigation to determine the reasons and circumstances behind the incident.

Sheikh Hamdan had earlier mourned the loss of Saleh.

”The precious civil defense men are exerting efforts to protect lives, security and safety of our country. Today, Dubai lost Sgt. Adel Nasser Saleh, who was martyred during his call to duty. We ask God for mercy on him and patience and solace to his family,” Sheikh Hamdan had tweeted on Tuesday.

Father of five

Saleh, who worked for 25 years in Civil Defence, was a father of five children. He was known for his positive spirit and participation in major firefighting operations even when he was not on duty.

He was part of the firefighting force at the Dubai Investment Park Fire Station.