Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Resolution No. (54) of 2022 forming the Board of Trustees of Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment.
As per the resolution, the Board of Trustees is chaired by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi. Mariam Mohammed Almheiri serves as the Vice-Chairperson.
Other members of the board include Abdulla Mohammed bin Touq; Omar Sultan Al Olama; Huda Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi; Helal Saeed Al Marri; Hala Badri; Khalfan Juma Belhoul; Moaza Saeed Al Marri; Dr. Hassan Mirza Al Sayegh; and Hana Hashim Al Hashemi.
This resolution is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.