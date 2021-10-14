Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2021 appointing Abdulrahman Adhed Rashid Adhed Almehairi, as Assistant Director General of the Crown Prince Protocol and Ceremonial Affairs at Dubai’s Protocol Department.
Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2021 appointing Omar Essa Saeed Essa Alfalasi, as Assistant Director General of the Deputy Ruler Protocol Affairs at Dubai’s Protocol Department. The two Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.