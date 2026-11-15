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Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Abdullah Hamad Al Hafiti, his wife

Sheikh Hamdan offers solace to grieving family in Al Qarayyah area of Fujairah

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Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Abdullah Hamad Al Hafiti, his wife

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, offered condolences on the passing of Abdullah Hamad Al Hafiti and his wife, Suhair Saeed Al Yamahi, during a visit to the mourning majlis held at the Martyr Saeed Matar Al Kaabi Mosque in Al Qarayyah area of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed extended deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

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