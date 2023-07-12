Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, issued a series of resolutions appointing senior officials in the Dubai government, on Wednesday.
Hamed Abdul Ghafoor Mohammad Al Awadhi will be transferred from the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority to the Department of Finance, where he will assume the role of Executive Director of the Shared Services Sector. The resolution will be effective from July 17 and will be published in the Official Gazette.
In a separate resolution, Ahmad Ali Belqaizi AlFalasi has been appointed as Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
Also, Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Hassan Al Shehi has been appointed as Assistant CEO of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.
The two Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.