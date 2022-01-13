Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (4) of 2022 appointing Essa Al Mutaiwei as CEO of the Emiri Affairs Sector at His Highness The Ruler’s Court. The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Hamdan appoints new CEO of Emiri Affairs Sector at His Highness The Ruler’s Court
