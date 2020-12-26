Marwan Mansoor, Kieran Carter and Verano Field at GymNation. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: GymNation, a gym operator in UAE, has tied up with inclusive sports community NPO, Heroes of Hope to give opportunity to People of Determination employment and access to fitness.

The partnership comes in response to Abu Dhabi’s launch of a comprehensive five-year strategy for People of Determination, aiming to create an integrated and enabling environment for them with the participation of over 28 local and federal government entities.

The partnership has created ‘GymNation Heroes’ and is split into two key activities. “Both elements of the partnership provide a fully inclusive fitness community, where individuals of all abilities can experience the positive impact that involvement in fitness can generate,” said Ant Martland, Co-Founder of GymNation said.

As part of the first activity, GymNation Heroes internship initiative will provide People of Determination the opportunity to take part in an ongoing paid internship scheme within their chosen GymNation location. Throughout the internship, regular assessments will be put in place along with certificates of achievements for reaching various success milestones. All GymNation Heroes will be remunerated monthly at the same rate as full time GymNation staff. The aim of the internship is to provide foundations in the form of invaluable life and workplace skills, to all GymNation Heroes, with the goal of full time employment at GymNation in the near future.

First GymNation Heroes

After undergoing the standard interview process with a member of GymNation’s management, and a full induction into the GymNation team; Marwan Mansoor, Kieran Carter and Verano Field were all selected to be the first GymNation Heroes. The three Heroes began their internship at GymNation Motor City in mid-November. GymNation Hero Kieran Carter said “I love being part of the GymNation team, I love learning new things each time I visit GymNation and we are all having a lot of fun carrying out all the tasks in the gym.”

The second activity in place as part of the partnership is centered around creating and maintaining a safe and inspiring environment where People of Determination across the UAE have the opportunity to exercise. Under the guidance of fully trained and qualified instructors, GymNation and Heroes of Hope are working together to create an ongoing series of fitness classes, events and training programmes dedicated to championing inclusion in fitness for as many of the 110,000 People of Determination within the UAE as possible.

Martland said: “As a UAE homegrown brand, a key mission for GymNation is to align with and support other homegrown organisations that are doing unbelievable things within the local community. Heroes of Hope epitomise that. Following the recent opening of our Khalidiyah Mall and Mirdif gyms, there are now six GymNation locations across the UAE, with at least five more planned for 2021 opening. We are looking forward to working with Heroes of Hope on a number of initiatives across these locations that will further support the five-year strategy for People of Determination, that was announced by the UAE government in September this year.”